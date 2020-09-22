CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US death toll hits 200,000 | Montgomery Co. tweaks restrictions | DC Council extends coronavirus health emergency authority
Ramírez, Indians clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over WSox

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 9:58 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — With one swing, José Ramírez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.

Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernández, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

