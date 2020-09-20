Porcello expected to start as Mets host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (30-22, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (24-28, fourth in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Atlanta Braves (30-22, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (24-28, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Kyle Wright (1-4, 7.20 ERA) New York: Rick Porcello (1-5, 6.06 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman and the Braves will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 16-19 against NL East teams. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .353. Michael Conforto leads the club with an OBP of .427.

The Braves are 20-15 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .490, the best mark in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .640 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .632.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 16 home runs and is batting .255.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.