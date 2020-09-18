Pittsburgh in action against St. Louis after Brault’s strong performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (22-24, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday,…

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (22-24, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Chad Kuhl (1-2, 5.51 ERA) St. Louis: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 6.23 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Steven Brault. Brault threw nine innings, surrendering one run on two hits with eight strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 15-16 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis’s lineup has 43 home runs this season, Brad Miller leads them with seven homers.

The Pirates have gone 13-19 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has slugged .347, last in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Cardinals with 24 RBIs and is batting .259.

Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs and is batting .255.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.