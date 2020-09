The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres starter Chris Paddack left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a sprained…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres starter Chris Paddack left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays were negative, the Padres said.

The right-hander pitched two innings for San Diego, allowing one run and one hit with four strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.