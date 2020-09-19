Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (24-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-36, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (24-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-36, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0, .63 ERA) Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller (1-1, 5.06 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates are 13-21 against NL Central teams. Pittsburgh has hit 44 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Cardinals have gone 17-16 against division opponents. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .432.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs and has 16 RBIs.

Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

