Hendricks expected to start for the Cubs against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (31-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-26, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA in regular season) Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 2.88 ERA in regular season)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs will host the Marlins in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Cubs are 19-14 on their home turf.

The Marlins are 20-14 on the road.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .505.

Jesus Aguilar is second on the Marlins with 52 hits and is batting .277.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Jose Urena: (right forearm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Starling Marte: (left ear), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

