Giants-Padres postponed right before start, no reason given

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 9:30 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Friday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

No reason was immediately given.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.

