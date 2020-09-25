Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (25-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-34, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (25-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (5-2, 3.13 ERA) Arizona: Zac Gallen (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 11-25 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with 15, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-20 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .463.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 65 hits and is batting .295.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

