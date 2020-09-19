Freeman takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Mets

Atlanta Braves (30-21, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-28, fourth in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Atlanta Braves (30-21, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-28, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-0, 1.64 ERA) New York: David Peterson (4-2, 4.17 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta’s Freeman puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Mets are 15-19 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .352, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .427.

The Braves have gone 20-14 against division opponents. Atlanta has hit 90 home runs this season, second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with 15, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .623.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 66 hits and is batting .359.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.