Freeland expected to start for the Rockies against Giants

Colorado Rockies (24-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-2, 3.75 ERA) San Francisco: Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.94 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.

The Giants are 15-18 against the rest of their division. San Francisco ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .341.

The Rockies are 15-18 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .367.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solano leads the Giants with 58 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 38 RBIs and is batting .308.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Chadwick Tromp: (undisclosed), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

