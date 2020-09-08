CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Detroit’s Schoop leaves game after being hit by pitch

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 8:57 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop left Detroit’s game Tuesday night against Milwaukee with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

After the pitch from Adrian Houser struck Schoop around the wrist, the Detroit second baseman was immediately lifted for a pinch-runner.

Schoop has been a significant contributor after the Tigers acquired him in the offseason. He’s hitting .295 with a team-high eight home runs for Detroit, which has worked its way into contention for a spot in the expanded postseason.

