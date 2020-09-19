RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » MLB News » Detroit Tigers manager Gardenhire…

Detroit Tigers manager Gardenhire announces retirement

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday prior to Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

The announcement came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. General manager Al Avila said the retirement was effective immediately.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason.

Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins. He has had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019.

Gardenhire said he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself. He missed time recently because of stomach issues, and he indicated Saturday that the stress of managing was difficult.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up