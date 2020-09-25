Cards’ Ponce de Leon loses no-hit bid with 6 outs left

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon lost his no-hit bid when Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia hit a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon lost his no-hit bid when Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia hit a leadoff homer in the sixth inning of a seven-inning doubleheader nightcap Friday.

Arcia hit a long drive to dead-center that cut St. Louis’ lead to 9-1.

Ponce de Leon’s only previous blemish was a walk to No. 9 hitter Jacob Nottingham in the third.

The Brewers hadn’t threatened much. They sent three balls to the outfield in the first inning, and Ryan Braun’s liner in the fourth was the closest they have come so far.

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Cubs journeyman Alec Mills have thrown baseball’s only no-hitters during this pandemic-shortened season.

Ponce de Leon’s bid wouldn’t have counted if the game only went seven innings after a 1991 committee led by then-Commissioner Fay Vincent ruled that only nine-inning games could be classified as no-hitters.

Mills’ no-hitter came against Milwaukee.

Ponce de Leon is looking for his first win of the season. He hasn’t figured in a decision since Aug. 28 when he took the loss against Cleveland. In September, he’s started three games and only gave up a total of six runs,

Ponce de Leon has been appeared in eight games, starting seven.

