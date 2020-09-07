CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Cardinals’ Molina exits game against Cubs with bruised elbow

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 6:40 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow.

It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner was replaced by Matt Wieters in the sixth.

Molina was batting .276 after going 0 for 2 on Monday.

