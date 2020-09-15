MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul DeJong knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning as the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul DeJong knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 to salvage a split of their doubleheader Monday.

Both games went to extra innings after being scheduled for seven. In the opener, Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run in the eighth as the Brewers came from behind to win 2-1.

Monday’s doubleheader opened a three-day, five-game series between these NL Central rivals who were facing each other for the first time this season. Counting this doubleheader, the Brewers will play the Cardinals 10 times over their last 16 games.

Milwaukee was supposed to open its home schedule against St. Louis on July 31, but the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that caused that weekend series to get postponed.

In the second game, DeJong hit a liner off Justin Topa (0-1) that barely eluded the reach of shortstop Orlando Arcia and went into left field to score Tommy Edman from third. Edman had started the inning on second base under Major League Baseball’s new extra-inning format.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, but Tyler Webb induced a double-play grounder from Luis Urias and struck out Jace Peterson to earn his first save.

Genesis Cabrera (4-1) struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning.

Jedd Gyorko gave Milwaukee the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth off Daniel Ponce de Leon. The Cardinals cut the margin in half on Tyler O’Neill’s bases-loaded RBI single in the fifth and tied it when Brad Miller singled home Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

In the first game, St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Edman drove in O’Neill with a two-out single off Freddy Peralta (2-1).

Ryan Braun tied it with an RBI double off the center-field wall against Ryan Helsley (1-1). Hiura won it with his bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Austin Gomber.

Milwaukee’s rally in the eighth snapped the Brewers’ string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings at the plate. Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills threw a no-hitter against them Sunday in a 12-0 blowout.

The opening game was a pitchers’ duel between St. Louis’ Kwang Hyun Kim and Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom, who both spent last season in the Korea Baseball Organization.

“Lindblom pitched well today and I also think I pitched well today, but I just wish the KBO’s other players who will will come to the MLB later on do well here as well,” Kim said through a translator. “So (it) just was a wonderful day today.”

Both Kim and Lindblom hadn’t started a game since Sept 1. Kim had been dealing with an unspecified injury related to abdominal pain, while Lindblom had pitched just two innings of scoreless relief since his Sept. 1 start.

Kim struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks after getting activated from the injured list. Since earned runs became an official statistic in 1912, Kim is the first NL pitcher to have four straight starts in a season in which he threw at least five innings while allowing three or fewer hits and no earned runs.

The 32-year-old rookie from Korea hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 24 innings. He has given up one unearned run during that stretch.

“I am satisfied with my performance today, but unfortunately because our team lost, I’m not satisfied,” Kim said.

Lindblom struck out six while allowing three hits and no walks in five shutout innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: St. Louis placed outfielder Austin Dean on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

Brewers: Milwaukee activated right-handed reliever Ray Black from the 45-day injured list. Black hadn’t pitched all season due to a shoulder injury. He went 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 15 appearances last season.

BREWERS MOVES

The Brewers claimed outfielder Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto and assigned him to their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin. They also designated infielder Ronny Rodriguez and right-hander Trey Supak for assignment.

“It’s possible he seems time this year,” general manager David Stearns said of McKinney. “It’s also a nod to future years, someone we think has the potential to impact our team down the road in future years. He has major league experience.”

Supak posted an 11-4 record and 2.20 ERA at Double-A Biloxi and a 1-2 record with a 9.30 ERA for Triple-A San Antonio last season.

The Brewers also optioned right-hander J.P. Feyereisen to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals and Brewers meet again Tuesday in the lone single game of the series. Jack Flaherty (3-1, 3.08 ERA) pitches for St. Louis, and Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64) starts for Milwaukee.

Follow Steve Megargee on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

