Brewers lefty Anderson exits key game vs Cards with blister

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 5:00 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers lefty Brett Anderson exited his start Sunday in a key game at St. Louis in the third inning because of a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand.

The winner of the Brewers-Cardinals game gets an NL playoff spot.

Anderson gave up a triple to Harrison Bader and a walk to Tyler O’Neill to start the third. Right-hander Freddy Peralta replaced Anderson and allowed both of his runners to score.

