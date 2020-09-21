All Times EDT East Division W L Pct z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 z-New York 31 23 .574 Toronto 28…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 z-New York 31 23 .574 Toronto 28 26 .519 Baltimore 23 31 .426 Boston 20 34 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Chicago 34 20 .630 z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 Cleveland 30 24 .556 Detroit 22 30 .423 Kansas City 22 32 .407

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct x-Oakland 33 20 .623 Houston 27 27 .500 Seattle 24 30 .444 Los Angeles 24 31 .436 Texas 19 35 .352

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 32 22 .593 Miami 28 26 .519 Philadelphia 27 27 .500 New York 24 30 .444 Washington 21 32 .396

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 32 22 .593 St. Louis 26 25 .510 Cincinnati 28 27 .509 Milwaukee 26 27 .491 Pittsburgh 15 39 .278

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 z-San Diego 34 20 .630 San Francisco 26 27 .491 Colorado 24 29 .453 Arizona 20 34 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

