All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Tampa Bay
|34
|18
|.654
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|Boston
|19
|33
|.365
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|33
|18
|.647
|Minnesota
|31
|22
|.585
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|Detroit
|21
|29
|.420
|Kansas City
|21
|30
|.412
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|32
|19
|.627
|Houston
|25
|26
|.490
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|Los Angeles
|22
|30
|.423
|Texas
|18
|33
|.353
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|Miami
|26
|24
|.520
|Philadelphia
|26
|25
|.510
|New York
|23
|28
|.451
|Washington
|19
|30
|.388
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|31
|20
|.608
|Cincinnati
|26
|26
|.500
|St. Louis
|24
|24
|.500
|Milwaukee
|24
|26
|.480
|Pittsburgh
|15
|36
|.294
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Los Angeles
|37
|15
|.712
|San Diego
|33
|19
|.635
|San Francisco
|25
|25
|.500
|Colorado
|22
|28
|.440
|Arizona
|20
|32
|.385
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
