All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|.652
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|29
|16
|.644
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|.617
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|29
|16
|.644
|Houston
|23
|23
|.500
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|Philadelphia
|23
|20
|.535
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|27
|20
|.574
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
