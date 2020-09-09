All Times EDT East Division W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 19 .558 New York 22…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 19 .558 New York 22 21 .512 Baltimore 20 22 .476 Boston 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 27 16 .628 Cleveland 26 17 .605 Minnesota 27 18 .600 Detroit 19 22 .463 Kansas City 16 28 .364

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 26 15 .634 Houston 22 22 .500 Seattle 19 24 .442 Los Angeles 17 27 .386 Texas 15 27 .357

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 25 18 .581 Philadelphia 21 18 .538 Miami 19 19 .500 New York 20 24 .455 Washington 16 25 .390

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 25 19 .568 St. Louis 18 17 .514 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 Pittsburgh 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 32 12 .727 San Diego 28 17 .622 San Francisco 23 21 .523 Colorado 20 23 .465 Arizona 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.