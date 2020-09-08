All Times EDT East Division W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 18 .571 New York 21…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 18 .571 New York 21 21 .500 Baltimore 20 21 .488 Boston 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 16 .619 Cleveland 26 16 .619 Minnesota 27 18 .600 Detroit 19 21 .475 Kansas City 15 28 .349

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 25 15 .625 Houston 22 21 .512 Seattle 19 23 .452 Los Angeles 17 26 .395 Texas 14 27 .341

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 24 18 .571 Philadelphia 21 18 .538 Miami 19 18 .514 New York 19 24 .442 Washington 16 25 .390

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 25 18 .581 St. Louis 18 17 .514 Milwaukee 18 22 .450 Cincinnati 18 24 .429 Pittsburgh 14 26 .350

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 31 12 .721 San Diego 27 17 .614 San Francisco 22 21 .512 Colorado 20 22 .476 Arizona 15 28 .349

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2

Seattle 8, Texas 4

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Oakland 6, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

