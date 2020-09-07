All Times EDT East Division W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 Toronto 22 18 .550 New York 21…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 Toronto 22 18 .550 New York 21 19 .525 Baltimore 19 21 .475 Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 15 .634 Cleveland 25 15 .625 Minnesota 25 17 .595 Detroit 18 20 .474 Kansas City 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 23 14 .622 Houston 21 19 .525 Seattle 18 22 .450 Los Angeles 17 25 .405 Texas 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 24 16 .600 Philadelphia 19 17 .528 Miami 17 18 .486 New York 19 22 .463 Washington 14 25 .359

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 23 18 .561 St. Louis 17 15 .531 Milwaukee 18 21 .462 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 30 12 .714 San Diego 25 17 .595 Colorado 20 20 .500 San Francisco 20 21 .488 Arizona 15 26 .366

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Monday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.