All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|Boston
|12
|26
|.316
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|Los Angeles
|13
|25
|.342
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Houston 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
