CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » Astros return against Rangers…

Astros return against Rangers after coronavirus postponement

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will return to play as scheduled on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers after their game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because a member of the A’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The status of Houston’s series against the Rangers had been uncertain as the Astros awaited results of coronavirus tests they took on Sunday. There were no details provided on whether the positive test from the A’s came from a player, coach or someone else.

The Astros announced Tuesday that the three-game series at Minute Maid Park would go on as scheduled.

Sunday’s postponement capped a week in which the Astros had a game postponed on Wednesday against the Angels because of Hurricane Laura’s impending arrival and they didn’t play on Friday night to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up