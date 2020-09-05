CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign | Latest coronavirus test results
Astros place Altuve on IL due to sprained right knee

The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 5:41 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

The move is retroactive to Friday after the second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday’s game against Texas.

The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games, including six multihit games. He recorded his 1,600th hit on Thursday, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Aledmys Diaz and Jake Mayfield are expected to play second base during Altuve’s absence.

