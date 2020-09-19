Altuve, Tucker lead Astros past D’backs to get back to .500

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in two, Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single and the Houston Astros beat the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in two, Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single and the Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Saturday night to get back to .500.

Altuve tied it at 2 in the sixth with an RBI double, and Tucker put Houston ahead with his single three batters later, chasing starter Luke Weaver (1-8).

Altuve also had a run-scoring groundout in the third. The three-time AL batting champion is hitting just .219 this season.

Houston improved to 26-26 and remained in second place in the AL West.

Kole Calhoun hit his sixth homer in five games, leading off the second inning with a solo shot to right. Calhoun has 15 homers this season.

Josh Rojas increased the lead to 2-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly.

Weaver allowed three runs and five hits with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in losing his fifth straight decision.

Cristian Javier allowed two runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Enoli Paredes (3-2) threw two scoreless innings for the win. Josh James threw a scoreless seventh.

Houston left fielder Michael Brantley ended the seventh by catching a lineout from Jon Jay and doubling Pavin Smith off second with a great throw.

Brooks Raley pitched the eighth, and Ryan Pressly finished the ninth for his 11th save.

ARIZONA FINISHES MARTE TRADE

The Diamondbacks acquired LHP Julio Frias from Miami as the play-to-be-named to complete the Aug. 31 trade that sent OF Starling Marte to the Marlins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander said on Instagram that he would have Tommy John surgery. Verlander is expected to be out through the 2021 season. He went on the injured list after his July 24 start against the Mariners with a right forearm strain and attempted to come back this season, throwing to live batters on Wednesday, but the reigning AL Cy Young winner said “he felt something in (his) elbow” after throwing on Wednesday and opted for Tommy John after seeing the MRI and consulting with doctors.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 8.53) starts Sunday, looking to rebound after allowing eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Angels on Tuesday.

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.70) will make his fourth start of the season Sunday after allowing one run in seven innings in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.