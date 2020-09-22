2020 MLB Players Opted Out

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus:
c-Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee
m-Welington Castillo, Washington
d-Yoenis Céspedes, N.Y. Mets
m-Tim Collins, Colorado
Ian Desmond, Colorado
b-Isan Diaz, Miami
m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta
Jordan Hicks, St. Louis
Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
Mike Leake, Arizona
a-Nick Markakis, Atlanta
Collin McHugh, Boston
me-Shelby Miller, Milwaukee
m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh
Buster Posey, San Francisco
David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers
Joe Ross, Washington
f-Marcus Stroman, N.Y. Mets
Ryan Zimmerman, Washington
___
m-minor league contract
a-opted out July 6, opted in July 29
b-opted out July 31 after playing two games
c-opted out Aug. 1 after playing five games
d-opted out Aug. 2 after playing eight games
e-opted out Aug. 3 while at alternate training camp
f-opted out Aug. 10 while on injured list; did not appear in any games
g-opted out Sept. 22 after playing 30 games
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.