Yankees place Stanton on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move was announced before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa.

Stanton was limited to 18 games in 2019 due to several injuries.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate training site.

