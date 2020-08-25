CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Delaware leaders push back on high-risk status | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » White Sox righty Giolito…

White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 7 vs Pirates

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 10, walked one and thrown 76 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up