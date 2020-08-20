Tucker homers, triples twice; Astros beat Rockies, 13-6

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the…

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston. The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez (2-2).

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning. He started limping as he approached first, jogged to second base and immediately was removed from the game.

Abraham Toro came into run for Bregman and finished with two hits.

Valdez held the Rockies to a run and five hits through seven innings before faltering in the eighth. He left after allowing three runs, just one earned run, on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Tucker followed Correa’s homer in the fifth with a triple, had a two-run triple in the sixth, singled in the four-run seventh and finished his night with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Tucker’s big game came on a night rookie Taylor Jones had his first two big-league hits. Taylor’s singles in the fifth and sixth scored Tucker each time and chased Rockies starter Ryan Castellani (0-1).

Castellani allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Springer hit a solo homer in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF/DH Yordan Alvarez will have season-ending surgery on his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez will have surgery to repair a partial tear of the patellar tendon but should be ready for spring training in 2021.

Rockies: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list — retroactive to Tuesday — with lower back soreness. Colorado recalled INF Brendan Rodgers from the alternate training site. Rodgers entered the game in the eighth inning and had a two-run single in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (2-1, 2.91) will face Colorado RHP Germán Márquez (2-3, 2.25) to close out the two-game interleague series on Thursday.

