Tony Reagins named chief baseball development officer

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball promoted Tony Reagins on Thursday to chief baseball development officer.

Reagins, who took over in 2015 as senior vice president of the youth programs department, will report directly to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Reagins will continue to oversee the growth of youth and amateur levels of baseball and softball domestically and internationally. He’ll also supervise the streamlining of amateur scouting worldwide and the operations of the Arizona Fall League.

