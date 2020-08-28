Suárez drives in 3 runs as Mahle, Reds beat Cubs 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Friday night.

Suárez went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice.

Mahle (1-1) shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering solo drives by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.

NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth. Winker hit a tying drive for his ninth homer, and Matt Davidson made it 3-2 with an RBI single against Kyle Hendricks (3-4).

Suárez added a two-run single with two out in the fifth, and Freddy Galvis hit an opposite-field drive to right on Kyle Ryan’s first pitch of eighth for his sixth homer.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.