San Diego’s Grisham has first career 3-homer game

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 11:50 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros.

Grisham launched a leadoff homer and added a three-run shot in the second inning, both off rookie Brandon Bielak. The outfielder hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Joe Biagini to give the Padres a 13-2 lead. The six RBIs were also a career high for Grisham.

It was the sixth homer of the night for the Padres, tying the club record for a home game set Aug. 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Grisham was obtained along with right-hander Zach Davies in an offseason trade with Milwaukee.

