Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline for three…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline for three players to be named.

The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.

“He’s a fantastic competitor and he expects to be perfect every day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s going to grind it out every day.”

Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. The team expects Phelps on Tuesday.

“I’m excited about it,” Girardi said. “It gives me so many options, experienced options, guys who have been used to pitching in the back end in the playoffs. It changes the complexion of our team.”

Phelps pitched for Girardi from 2012-14 with the Yankees. He was 15-14 with a 4.21 ERA in 87 appearances, including 40 starts. Overall, Phelps is 34-87 with a 3.83 ERA in 281 career appearances with the Yankees, Marlins, Mariners, Blue Jays, Cubs and Brewers.

“I feel you could put David anywhere,” Girardi said. “He’s added velocity. He knows how to expand up. He’s not just a sinker/slider guy anymore. He has a good curveball, a cutter. He’s been a really effective reliever.”

Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 7.01, but right in the mix for a spot in the expanded postseason with a 14-15 record.

Phelps had been filing a setup role in the Brewers’ bullpen, which has been the team’s biggest strength thus far.

“It became very clear early on that David was an attractive player to a number of teams,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said. “We did our due diligence, as we always do, and listened and ultimately we found a deal that we thought was important for us to make. We also think we have some depth in our bullpen and we’re dealing from an area of strength.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.