Muncy 4 RBIs for Dodgers in 7-4 win over Rangers and Lynn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can still avoid their first series loss of the season after a 7-4 win Saturday night over the Texas Rangers and potential trade target Lance Lynn.

Cody Bellinger’s long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0. Muncy, who played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, made it 4-2 with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth off Lynn (4-1) and hit a three-run homer in the seventh after the Texas right-hander was out of the game.

Blake Treinen (3-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings after Texas native Ross Stripling didn’t get an out in the fifth. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Along with their MLB-best 25-10 record, the Dodgers won their first 11 series. They can make it 12 in a row in a finale Sunday after splitting the first two games against Texas, which has lost 11 of its last 13 games.

The trade deadline in MLB’s shortened season is Monday, and Lynn could be a target for contending teams — though it could take a hefty offer to acquire the workhorse veteran who is signed through next season.

Lynn is still second in the American League with a 1.97 ERA after giving up four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings. He threw 110 pitches, his MLB-best 32nd start in a row with at least 100.

Ronald Guzman and rookie center fielder Leody Taveras homered on the first two pitches Stripling threw in the third. The Dodgers right-hander was done after Guzman and Taveras, the Nos. 8 and 9 batters, both reached again to start the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was out with a left hamstring strain and manager Dave Roberts said he also wouldn’t play Sunday. Turner got hurt on a stolen base in the seventh inning Friday night.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus (lower back strain) can come off the injured list as early as Sunday, and has been working out with no issues. “He’s been doing everything,” manager Chris Woodward. “He feels really pretty much 100%.” … 2B Rougned Odor has missed four games in a row with an infection in his right eye.

GOING DEEP

The Dodgers’ 65 homers are the most in the majors, and their 54 in August are two shy of the NL record for homers in a month (Atlanta hit 56 in June 2019).

REMEMBERING “42”

There was a moment of silence before the game for Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Jackie Robinson in the movie “42.” Boseman died from colon cancer Friday, the day Major League Baseball marked its annual Jackie Robinson Day.

GOOD TO BE INSIDE

At first pitch, it was 105 degrees outside with a heat index of 111. It was 72 degrees inside the new Texas stadium with the retractable roof closed. Heavy rain showers then moved through the area during the game.

UP NEXT

Texas starter Kyle Gibson (1-3, 5.73) allowed 12 runs over 11 1-3 innings his last two starts. Tony Gonsolin, with 14 2-3 scoreless innings and 12 strikeouts in three starts for the Dodgers, will be called up for a spot start with Walker Buehler (blister) on the injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.