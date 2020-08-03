CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MLB requires masks | Md. State Fair canceled | Va.'s pandemic app | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » McNeil scratched from Mets'…

McNeil scratched from Mets’ lineup with back pain

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Jeff McNeil was a late scratch from the New York Mets’ lineup Monday after experiencing lower back tightness while working out in the batting cage before a game against the Atlanta Braves.

McNeil was set to make his first start of the year in left field after playing solely in the infield through New York’s first 10 games.

The back issues ended those plans. Dominic Smith started in McNeil’s place.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up