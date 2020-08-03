Indians manager Francona not with team in Cincinnati

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not be with the club for its series opener Monday night…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not be with the club for its series opener Monday night in Cincinnati as he deals with a gastrointestinal issue.

Francona was scheduled for an exam at the Cleveland Clinic to address his medical condition. He was forced to return to the team’s hotel on Sunday in Minneapolis as the Indians completed their first road trip of 2020 and a four-game series with the Twins.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar filled in for the 61-year-old Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland. Alomar will also manage the Indians against the Reds. Francona’s status for the remainder of the week is not yet known.

The Indians said Francona’s ailment is not COVID-19-related.

Team President Chris Antonetti is expected to provide an update before the Indians play the first of four games over the next four days against the Reds. Cleveland’s next home game is Wednesday.

Francona, who won two World Series titles with Boston, missed two games during spring training because he wasn’t feeling well. He was sidelined for one game last season after undergoing eye surgery. He missed a week in 2017 following a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

