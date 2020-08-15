Duvall HR in 9th helps Braves end skid and beat Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth…

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves broke a four-game losing streak by beating the first-place Miami Marlins 2-1 Saturday.

Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth against Will Smith for a 1-all tie.

The Braves regained the lead when Duvall lunged at an outside pitch from Brandon Kintzler (1-1) and pulled it down the left field line.

Marcell Ozuna produced the game’s first run when he led off the seventh with his fifth homer off Daniel Castano, making only his second major league start.

Fried allowed four hits, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.24, but he remained winless in five career starts against Miami.

Smith (1-0) worked the eighth. Mark Melancon pitched around a two-out single in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a six-hitter.

The Braves have been scuffling offensively without Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, both on the injured list, and they won with seven hits.

Miami went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

This weekend’s celebration of the Negro Leagues stirred a memory for Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who said he was playing at Single-A Greensboro in 1980 when he happened to meet the legendary pitcher Satchel Paige.

“I was in the South Atlantic League in a Shoney’s, just going in there after a game to get a burger, and Satchel was sitting there all by himself,” Mattingly said. “We ran back and got a couple of balls, and I still to this day have a Satchel Paige baseball.”

Marlins: OF Corey Dickerson went on the bereavement list, and INF Lewin Díaz was recalled from the alternate training site. Dickerson is expected back early next week. Diaz singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth in his first major league at-bat.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernández (0-0, 2.79) will make his third start of the year in the series finale Sunday.

Braves: LHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 9.00) will make his first start of the season Sunday, and his second since 2018. The Braves are hoping he can throw 65 to 70 pitches, manager Brian Snitker said.

