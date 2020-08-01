CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Cubs 3B Bryant scratched with gastrointestinal issues

The Associated Press

August 1, 2020, 8:37 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been scratched because of gastrointestinal issues.

Bryant was slated to play third and lead off against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Ian Happ took his place on top of the order, and David Bote stepped in at third.

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

