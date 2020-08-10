CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US schools mull outdoor classes | Updates to DC's high-risk states list | Latest coronavirus test results
Cron exits with knee injury after being hit by grounder

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 9:10 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox with a left knee injury.

Cron was struck by Danny Mendick’s hard-hit grounder in the fourth inning and stayed down for a while. He eventually walked off with some assistance.

Detroit pitcher Daniel Norris made an acrobatic play, hustling over to retrieve the ball and retiring Mendick with a diving tag while Cron lay on the ground in pain.

The Tigers added Cron this offseason to provide more power in what was an anemic lineup in 2019. He’s hitting .190 but does have four home runs.

