Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 1:48 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said the game was postponed to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.

The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

