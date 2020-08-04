CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Braves place Soroka on IL, designate Rusin for assignment

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 2:09 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.

Soroka, the team’s opening day starter, had to be helped off the field after suffering his injury in Monday night’s loss to the New York Mets.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is expected to have surgery within a week.

“He will recover and we expect him to be the same guy he was,” Anthopoulos said.

Anthopoulos wouldn’t place a timetable on Soroka’s recovery period.

The Braves made two moves to add depth to their bullpen, recalling right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka from their alternate training site.

Anthopoulos says the team is likely to fill Soroka’s rotation spot from within the organization. He says a trade for a starting pitcher would be especially difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, when team are being careful to protect their depth.

Rusin allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings on Monday.

