CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » MLB News » As Marlins deal with…

As Marlins deal with virus outbreak, 2B Isan Diaz opts out

The Associated Press

August 1, 2020, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz is opting out of the 2020 season as his team copes with a coronavirus outbreak that developed during a season-opening trip.

At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have been infected, and the team hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia.

Diaz consistently tested negative while the Marlins’ season was on hold, but he decided to become the first Miami player to opt out. He played in two of the Marlins’ three games before their season was halted.

Diaz batted .173 as a rookie last year, but the organization has big hopes regarding his potential.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up