CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » 2020 Baseball Salaries

2020 Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
———
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Starling Marte $11,500,000 $4,259,259
Robbie Ray 9,430,000 3,492,593
Eduardo Escobar 7,166,667 2,759,259
Nick Ahmed 6,375,000 2,597,222
David Peralta 7,000,000 2,592,593
Madison Bumgarner 6,000,000 2,222,222
Kole Calhoun 6,000,000 2,222,222
Jake Lamb 5,515,000 2,042,593
Ketel Marte 4,400,000 1,881,481
Archie Bradley 4,100,000 1,518,519
Andrew Chafin 3,045,000 1,127,778
Merrill Kelly 3,000,000 1,111,111
Junior Guerra 2,550,000 975,926
Hector Rondon 2,500,000 925,926
Stephen Vogt 2,500,000 925,926
Jon Jay 1,500,000 555,556
Luke Weaver 597,000 221,111
Christian Walker 589,500 218,333
il-Silvino Bracho 584,100 216,333
Carson Kelly 581,700 215,444
Yoan Lopez 578,100 214,111
Stefan Crichton 577,500 213,889
Taylor Clarke 575,000 212,963
Zac Gallen 575,000 212,963
Alex Young 575,000 212,963
Tim Locastro 574,400 212,741
Ildemaro Vargas 572,600 212,074
Josh Rojas 568,800 210,667
Kevin Ginkel 568,600 210,593
Kevin Cron 566,100 209,667
il-Corbin Martin 565,700 209,519
Taylor Widener 563,500 208,704
———
ATLANTA BRAVES
Freddie Freeman $22,359,375 $8,507,523
il-Cole Hamels 18,000,000 6,666,667
Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000 6,666,667
Mark Melancon 14,000,000 5,185,185
il-Will Smith 13,000,000 4,814,815
Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000 2,962,963
Ender Inciarte 7,700,000 3,292,593
Chris Martin 7,000,000 2,592,593
Mike Foltynewicz 6,425,000 2,379,630
Shane Greene 6,250,000 2,314,815
Tyler Flowers 4,000,000 1,481,481
Adam Duvall 3,250,000 1,203,704
Dansby Swanson 3,150,000 1,166,667
Darren O’Day 2,250,000 833,333
Luke Jackson 1,825,000 675,926
Johan Camargo 1,700,000 629,630
Ronald Acuna Jr. 1,000,000 370,370
Ozzie Albies 1,000,000 370,370
Yonder Alonso 1,000,000 370,370
Jhoulys Chacin 1,000,000 370,370
Charlie Culberson 1,000,000 370,370
Adeiny Hechavarria 1,000,000 370,370
Josh Tomlin 1,000,000 370,370
Grant Dayton 655,000 242,593
Sean Newcomb 593,500 219,815
Max Fried 583,500 216,111
A.J. Minter 583,500 216,111
Mike Soroka 583,500 216,111
Touki Toussaint 573,500 212,407
il-Jeremy Walker 573,500 212,407
il-Jacob Webb 573,500 212,407
Kyle Wright 573,500 212,407
Austin Riley 568,500 210,556
Tyler Matzek 563,500 208,704
il-Philip Pfeifer 563,500 208,704
———
CHICAGO CUBS
Jon Lester $20,000,000 $10,555,556
Yu Darvish 22,000,000 8,148,148
Jason Heyward 21,000,000 7,777,778
Kris Bryant 18,600,000 6,888,889
Anthony Rizzo 16,500,000 6,111,111
Craig Kimbrel 16,000,000 5,925,926
Tyler Chatwood 13,000,000 4,814,815
Kyle Hendricks 12,000,000 4,444,444
il-Jose Quintana 11,500,000 4,259,259
Javier Baez 10,000,000 3,703,704
Kyle Schwarber 7,010,000 2,596,296
Willson Contreras 4,500,000 1,666,667
il-Daniel Descalso 2,500,000 925,926
Albert Almora Jr. 1,575,000 583,333
Josh Phegley 1,350,000 500,000
Jason Kipnis 1,000,000 370,370
Steven Souza Jr. 1,000,000 370,370
Kyle Ryan 975,000 361,111
David Bote 960,000 361,852
Rex Brothers 900,000 333,333
Jeremy Jeffress 850,000 314,815
Danny Winkler 750,000 277,778
Ian Happ 624,000 231,111
Victor Caratini 592,000 219,259
Casey Sadler 577,500 213,889
Rowan Wick 571,500 211,667
Brad Wieck 571,500 211,667
Alec Mills 569,500 210,926
Dillon Maples 568,500 210,556
James Norwood 566,000 209,630
Nico Hoerner 565,000 209,259
Duane Underwood Jr. 565,000 209,259
———
CINCINNATI REDS
Joey Votto $25,000,000 $9,259,259
Trevor Bauer 17,500,000 6,481,481
Nick Castellanos 16,000,000 5,925,926
Mike Moustakas 12,000,000 4,444,444
Sonny Gray 10,825,000 4,087,963
Raisel Iglesias 9,714,286 4,047,619
Eugenio Suarez 9,535,714 3,711,640
Shogo Akiyama 6,000,000 2,222,222
Wade Miley 6,000,000 2,222,222
Anthony DeSclafani 5,975,000 2,212,963
Freddy Galvis 5,500,000 2,037,037
Tucker Barnhart 3,937,500 1,733,796
Michael Lorenzen 3,725,000 1,379,630
Pedro Strop 1,825,000 675,926
Nate Jones 1,500,000 555,556
Curt Casali 1,462,500 541,667
Travis Jankowski 1,050,000 388,889
Brooks Raley 1,000,000 370,370
Luis Castillo 663,500 245,741
Tyler Mahle 609,793 225,849
Jesse Winker 605,000 224,074
Amir Garrett 595,000 220,370
Robert Stephenson 592,000 219,259
Luke Sims 577,500 213,889
Phillip Ervin 573,500 212,407
Cody Reed 573,500 212,407
Kyle Farmer 571,000 211,481
Nick Senzel 570,000 211,111
Josh VanMeter 568,500 210,556
———
COLORADO ROCKIES
Nolan Arenado $35,000,000 $12,962,963
Charlie Blackmon 21,000,000 7,777,778
Wade Davis 17,000,000 6,296,296
Trevor Story 9,000,000 3,962,963
Daniel Murphy 8,000,000 2,962,963
Jon Gray 5,600,000 2,074,074
German Marquez 4,800,000 1,966,667
Kyle Freeland 2,875,000 1,064,815
David Dahl 2,475,000 916,667
il-Scott Oberg 2,000,000 740,741
Tony Wolters 1,900,000 703,704
Chi Chi Gonzalez 1,750,000 648,148
Elias Diaz 1,100,000 407,407
Carlos Estevez 1,080,000 400,000
Daniel Bard 1,000,000 370,370
Drew Butera 1,000,000 370,370
Chris Owings 1,000,000 370,370
James Pazos 575,000 212,963
Jairo Diaz 573,500 212,407
Ryan McMahon 573,500 212,407
Antonio Senzatela 573,500 212,407
Raimel Tapia 573,500 212,407
Garrett Hampson 568,500 210,556
Jeff Hoffman 568,500 210,556
Tyler Kinley 568,500 210,556
Yency Almonte 565,500 209,444
Phillip Diehl 565,500 209,444
Josh Fuentes 565,500 209,444
Sam Hilliard 565,500 209,444
il-Peter Lambert 565,500 209,444
Matt Kemp 565,000 209,259
Ashton Goudeau 563,500 208,704
———
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Clayton Kershaw $31,000,000 $16,308,642
Mookie Betts 27,000,000 10,000,000
Justin Turner 20,000,000 8,037,037
Kenley Jansen 18,000,000 6,666,667
A.J. Pollock 15,000,000 7,444,444
Cody Bellinger 11,500,000 4,259,259
Blake Treinen 10,000,000 3,703,704
Joe Kelly 8,833,333 3,481,481
Joc Pederson 7,750,000 2,870,370
Corey Seager 7,600,000 2,814,815
Enrique Hernandez 5,900,000 2,185,185
Chris Taylor 5,600,000 2,074,074
Pedro Baez 4,000,000 1,481,481
Alex Wood 4,000,000 1,481,481
Max Muncy 2,500,000 1,870,370
Ross Stripling 2,100,000 1,722,222
Austin Barnes 1,100,000 407,407
Julio Urias 1,000,000 370,370
Scott Alexander 875,000 324,074
il-Jimmy Nelson 750,000 277,778
Terrance Gore 650,000 240,741
Walker Buehler 603,500 223,519
Dylan Floro 593,500 219,815
Caleb Ferguson 583,500 216,111
Adam Kolarek 583,500 216,111
Matt Beaty 573,500 212,407
Dennis Santana 573,500 212,407
Will Smith 573,500 212,407
Brusdar Graterol 566,000 209,630
Edwin Rios 566,000 209,630
Jake McGee 563,500 208,704
———
MIAMI MARLINS
Corey Dickerson $8,000,000 $3,592,593
Jonathan Villar 8,200,000 3,037,037
Miguel Rojas 4,750,000 1,759,259
Jose Urena 3,750,000 1,388,889
Brandon Kintzler 3,000,000 1,111,111
Jesus Aguilar 2,575,000 953,704
Francisco Cervelli 2,000,000 740,741
Adam Conley 1,525,000 564,815
il-Matt Joyce 1,500,000 555,556
Yimi Garcia 1,100,000 407,407
Brad Boxberger 1,000,000 370,370
Sandy Alcantara 620,000 229,630
Brian Anderson 615,000 227,778
Ryne Stanek 604,200 223,778
Jorge Alfaro 595,000 220,370
Jon Berti 595,000 220,370
Caleb Smith 586,500 217,222
il-Lewis Brinson 580,000 214,815
Garrett Cooper 580,000 214,815
Harold Ramirez 580,000 214,815
il-Drew Steckenrider 577,000 213,704
Pablo Lopez 575,000 212,963
Elieser Hernandez 571,500 211,667
Jeff Brigham 563,500 208,704
Isan Diaz 563,500 208,704
Robert Dugger 563,500 208,704
Jordan Holloway 563,500 208,704
Nick Neidert 563,500 208,704
Sterling Sharp 563,500 208,704
Magneuris Sierra 563,500 208,704
Stephen Tarpley 563,500 208,704
Alex Vesia 563,500 208,704
Chad Wallach 563,500 208,704
———
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Ryan Braun $16,094,855 $6,660,646
Lorenzo Cain 15,801,121 5,852,267
Christian Yelich 12,500,000 4,629,630
Avisail Garcia 7,250,000 2,842,593
Corey Knebel 5,125,000 1,898,148
il-Brett Anderson 5,000,000 1,851,852
Josh Hader 4,100,000 1,518,519
Justin Smoak 4,000,000 1,481,481
Eric Sogard 4,000,000 1,481,481
Josh Lindblom 3,041,667 1,310,185
Omar Narvaez 2,725,000 1,009,259
Brock Holt 2,500,000 925,926
Orlando Arcia 2,200,000 814,815
Manny Pina 1,850,000 685,185
Alex Claudio 1,750,000 648,148
Ben Gamel 1,400,000 518,519
David Phelps 1,250,000 462,963
Justin Grimm 1,000,000 370,370
Jedd Gyorko 1,000,000 370,370
Logan Morrison 1,000,000 370,370
Brent Suter 950,000 383,333
Mike Morin 850,000 314,815
Freddy Peralta 810,160 447,997
Brandon Woodruff 633,100 234,481
il-Eric Lauer 582,300 215,667
Keston Hiura 582,100 215,593
Adrian Houser 581,600 215,407
Corbin Burnes 570,000 211,111
Bobby Wahl 569,500 210,926
il-Luis Urias 568,800 210,667
Eric Yardley 566,700 209,889
Devin Williams 566,300 209,741
il-Ray Black 566,200 209,704
J.P. Feyereisen 563,500 208,704

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up