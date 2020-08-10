2020 Baseball Salaries

|———
|ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
|Starling Marte
|$11,500,000
|$4,259,259
|Robbie Ray
|9,430,000
|3,492,593
|Eduardo Escobar
|7,166,667
|2,759,259
|Nick Ahmed
|6,375,000
|2,597,222
|David Peralta
|7,000,000
|2,592,593
|Madison Bumgarner
|6,000,000
|2,222,222
|Kole Calhoun
|6,000,000
|2,222,222
|Jake Lamb
|5,515,000
|2,042,593
|Ketel Marte
|4,400,000
|1,881,481
|Archie Bradley
|4,100,000
|1,518,519
|Andrew Chafin
|3,045,000
|1,127,778
|Merrill Kelly
|3,000,000
|1,111,111
|Junior Guerra
|2,550,000
|975,926
|Hector Rondon
|2,500,000
|925,926
|Stephen Vogt
|2,500,000
|925,926
|Jon Jay
|1,500,000
|555,556
|Luke Weaver
|597,000
|221,111
|Christian Walker
|589,500
|218,333
|il-Silvino Bracho
|584,100
|216,333
|Carson Kelly
|581,700
|215,444
|Yoan Lopez
|578,100
|214,111
|Stefan Crichton
|577,500
|213,889
|Taylor Clarke
|575,000
|212,963
|Zac Gallen
|575,000
|212,963
|Alex Young
|575,000
|212,963
|Tim Locastro
|574,400
|212,741
|Ildemaro Vargas
|572,600
|212,074
|Josh Rojas
|568,800
|210,667
|Kevin Ginkel
|568,600
|210,593
|Kevin Cron
|566,100
|209,667
|il-Corbin Martin
|565,700
|209,519
|Taylor Widener
|563,500
|208,704
|———
|ATLANTA BRAVES
|Freddie Freeman
|$22,359,375
|$8,507,523
|il-Cole Hamels
|18,000,000
|6,666,667
|Marcell Ozuna
|18,000,000
|6,666,667
|Mark Melancon
|14,000,000
|5,185,185
|il-Will Smith
|13,000,000
|4,814,815
|Travis d’Arnaud
|8,000,000
|2,962,963
|Ender Inciarte
|7,700,000
|3,292,593
|Chris Martin
|7,000,000
|2,592,593
|Mike Foltynewicz
|6,425,000
|2,379,630
|Shane Greene
|6,250,000
|2,314,815
|Tyler Flowers
|4,000,000
|1,481,481
|Adam Duvall
|3,250,000
|1,203,704
|Dansby Swanson
|3,150,000
|1,166,667
|Darren O’Day
|2,250,000
|833,333
|Luke Jackson
|1,825,000
|675,926
|Johan Camargo
|1,700,000
|629,630
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Ozzie Albies
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Yonder Alonso
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Jhoulys Chacin
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Charlie Culberson
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Adeiny Hechavarria
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Josh Tomlin
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Grant Dayton
|655,000
|242,593
|Sean Newcomb
|593,500
|219,815
|Max Fried
|583,500
|216,111
|A.J. Minter
|583,500
|216,111
|Mike Soroka
|583,500
|216,111
|Touki Toussaint
|573,500
|212,407
|il-Jeremy Walker
|573,500
|212,407
|il-Jacob Webb
|573,500
|212,407
|Kyle Wright
|573,500
|212,407
|Austin Riley
|568,500
|210,556
|Tyler Matzek
|563,500
|208,704
|il-Philip Pfeifer
|563,500
|208,704
|———
|CHICAGO CUBS
|Jon Lester
|$20,000,000
|$10,555,556
|Yu Darvish
|22,000,000
|8,148,148
|Jason Heyward
|21,000,000
|7,777,778
|Kris Bryant
|18,600,000
|6,888,889
|Anthony Rizzo
|16,500,000
|6,111,111
|Craig Kimbrel
|16,000,000
|5,925,926
|Tyler Chatwood
|13,000,000
|4,814,815
|Kyle Hendricks
|12,000,000
|4,444,444
|il-Jose Quintana
|11,500,000
|4,259,259
|Javier Baez
|10,000,000
|3,703,704
|Kyle Schwarber
|7,010,000
|2,596,296
|Willson Contreras
|4,500,000
|1,666,667
|il-Daniel Descalso
|2,500,000
|925,926
|Albert Almora Jr.
|1,575,000
|583,333
|Josh Phegley
|1,350,000
|500,000
|Jason Kipnis
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Steven Souza Jr.
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Kyle Ryan
|975,000
|361,111
|David Bote
|960,000
|361,852
|Rex Brothers
|900,000
|333,333
|Jeremy Jeffress
|850,000
|314,815
|Danny Winkler
|750,000
|277,778
|Ian Happ
|624,000
|231,111
|Victor Caratini
|592,000
|219,259
|Casey Sadler
|577,500
|213,889
|Rowan Wick
|571,500
|211,667
|Brad Wieck
|571,500
|211,667
|Alec Mills
|569,500
|210,926
|Dillon Maples
|568,500
|210,556
|James Norwood
|566,000
|209,630
|Nico Hoerner
|565,000
|209,259
|Duane Underwood Jr.
|565,000
|209,259
|———
|CINCINNATI REDS
|Joey Votto
|$25,000,000
|$9,259,259
|Trevor Bauer
|17,500,000
|6,481,481
|Nick Castellanos
|16,000,000
|5,925,926
|Mike Moustakas
|12,000,000
|4,444,444
|Sonny Gray
|10,825,000
|4,087,963
|Raisel Iglesias
|9,714,286
|4,047,619
|Eugenio Suarez
|9,535,714
|3,711,640
|Shogo Akiyama
|6,000,000
|2,222,222
|Wade Miley
|6,000,000
|2,222,222
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5,975,000
|2,212,963
|Freddy Galvis
|5,500,000
|2,037,037
|Tucker Barnhart
|3,937,500
|1,733,796
|Michael Lorenzen
|3,725,000
|1,379,630
|Pedro Strop
|1,825,000
|675,926
|Nate Jones
|1,500,000
|555,556
|Curt Casali
|1,462,500
|541,667
|Travis Jankowski
|1,050,000
|388,889
|Brooks Raley
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Luis Castillo
|663,500
|245,741
|Tyler Mahle
|609,793
|225,849
|Jesse Winker
|605,000
|224,074
|Amir Garrett
|595,000
|220,370
|Robert Stephenson
|592,000
|219,259
|Luke Sims
|577,500
|213,889
|Phillip Ervin
|573,500
|212,407
|Cody Reed
|573,500
|212,407
|Kyle Farmer
|571,000
|211,481
|Nick Senzel
|570,000
|211,111
|Josh VanMeter
|568,500
|210,556
|———
|COLORADO ROCKIES
|Nolan Arenado
|$35,000,000
|$12,962,963
|Charlie Blackmon
|21,000,000
|7,777,778
|Wade Davis
|17,000,000
|6,296,296
|Trevor Story
|9,000,000
|3,962,963
|Daniel Murphy
|8,000,000
|2,962,963
|Jon Gray
|5,600,000
|2,074,074
|German Marquez
|4,800,000
|1,966,667
|Kyle Freeland
|2,875,000
|1,064,815
|David Dahl
|2,475,000
|916,667
|il-Scott Oberg
|2,000,000
|740,741
|Tony Wolters
|1,900,000
|703,704
|Chi Chi Gonzalez
|1,750,000
|648,148
|Elias Diaz
|1,100,000
|407,407
|Carlos Estevez
|1,080,000
|400,000
|Daniel Bard
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Drew Butera
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Chris Owings
|1,000,000
|370,370
|James Pazos
|575,000
|212,963
|Jairo Diaz
|573,500
|212,407
|Ryan McMahon
|573,500
|212,407
|Antonio Senzatela
|573,500
|212,407
|Raimel Tapia
|573,500
|212,407
|Garrett Hampson
|568,500
|210,556
|Jeff Hoffman
|568,500
|210,556
|Tyler Kinley
|568,500
|210,556
|Yency Almonte
|565,500
|209,444
|Phillip Diehl
|565,500
|209,444
|Josh Fuentes
|565,500
|209,444
|Sam Hilliard
|565,500
|209,444
|il-Peter Lambert
|565,500
|209,444
|Matt Kemp
|565,000
|209,259
|Ashton Goudeau
|563,500
|208,704
|———
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|Clayton Kershaw
|$31,000,000
|$16,308,642
|Mookie Betts
|27,000,000
|10,000,000
|Justin Turner
|20,000,000
|8,037,037
|Kenley Jansen
|18,000,000
|6,666,667
|A.J. Pollock
|15,000,000
|7,444,444
|Cody Bellinger
|11,500,000
|4,259,259
|Blake Treinen
|10,000,000
|3,703,704
|Joe Kelly
|8,833,333
|3,481,481
|Joc Pederson
|7,750,000
|2,870,370
|Corey Seager
|7,600,000
|2,814,815
|Enrique Hernandez
|5,900,000
|2,185,185
|Chris Taylor
|5,600,000
|2,074,074
|Pedro Baez
|4,000,000
|1,481,481
|Alex Wood
|4,000,000
|1,481,481
|Max Muncy
|2,500,000
|1,870,370
|Ross Stripling
|2,100,000
|1,722,222
|Austin Barnes
|1,100,000
|407,407
|Julio Urias
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Scott Alexander
|875,000
|324,074
|il-Jimmy Nelson
|750,000
|277,778
|Terrance Gore
|650,000
|240,741
|Walker Buehler
|603,500
|223,519
|Dylan Floro
|593,500
|219,815
|Caleb Ferguson
|583,500
|216,111
|Adam Kolarek
|583,500
|216,111
|Matt Beaty
|573,500
|212,407
|Dennis Santana
|573,500
|212,407
|Will Smith
|573,500
|212,407
|Brusdar Graterol
|566,000
|209,630
|Edwin Rios
|566,000
|209,630
|Jake McGee
|563,500
|208,704
|———
|MIAMI MARLINS
|Corey Dickerson
|$8,000,000
|$3,592,593
|Jonathan Villar
|8,200,000
|3,037,037
|Miguel Rojas
|4,750,000
|1,759,259
|Jose Urena
|3,750,000
|1,388,889
|Brandon Kintzler
|3,000,000
|1,111,111
|Jesus Aguilar
|2,575,000
|953,704
|Francisco Cervelli
|2,000,000
|740,741
|Adam Conley
|1,525,000
|564,815
|il-Matt Joyce
|1,500,000
|555,556
|Yimi Garcia
|1,100,000
|407,407
|Brad Boxberger
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Sandy Alcantara
|620,000
|229,630
|Brian Anderson
|615,000
|227,778
|Ryne Stanek
|604,200
|223,778
|Jorge Alfaro
|595,000
|220,370
|Jon Berti
|595,000
|220,370
|Caleb Smith
|586,500
|217,222
|il-Lewis Brinson
|580,000
|214,815
|Garrett Cooper
|580,000
|214,815
|Harold Ramirez
|580,000
|214,815
|il-Drew Steckenrider
|577,000
|213,704
|Pablo Lopez
|575,000
|212,963
|Elieser Hernandez
|571,500
|211,667
|Jeff Brigham
|563,500
|208,704
|Isan Diaz
|563,500
|208,704
|Robert Dugger
|563,500
|208,704
|Jordan Holloway
|563,500
|208,704
|Nick Neidert
|563,500
|208,704
|Sterling Sharp
|563,500
|208,704
|Magneuris Sierra
|563,500
|208,704
|Stephen Tarpley
|563,500
|208,704
|Alex Vesia
|563,500
|208,704
|Chad Wallach
|563,500
|208,704
|———
|MILWAUKEE BREWERS
|Ryan Braun
|$16,094,855
|$6,660,646
|Lorenzo Cain
|15,801,121
|5,852,267
|Christian Yelich
|12,500,000
|4,629,630
|Avisail Garcia
|7,250,000
|2,842,593
|Corey Knebel
|5,125,000
|1,898,148
|il-Brett Anderson
|5,000,000
|1,851,852
|Josh Hader
|4,100,000
|1,518,519
|Justin Smoak
|4,000,000
|1,481,481
|Eric Sogard
|4,000,000
|1,481,481
|Josh Lindblom
|3,041,667
|1,310,185
|Omar Narvaez
|2,725,000
|1,009,259
|Brock Holt
|2,500,000
|925,926
|Orlando Arcia
|2,200,000
|814,815
|Manny Pina
|1,850,000
|685,185
|Alex Claudio
|1,750,000
|648,148
|Ben Gamel
|1,400,000
|518,519
|David Phelps
|1,250,000
|462,963
|Justin Grimm
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Jedd Gyorko
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Logan Morrison
|1,000,000
|370,370
|Brent Suter
|950,000
|383,333
|Mike Morin
|850,000
|314,815
|Freddy Peralta
|810,160
|447,997
|Brandon Woodruff
|633,100
|234,481
|il-Eric Lauer
|582,300
|215,667
|Keston Hiura
|582,100
|215,593
|Adrian Houser
|581,600
|215,407
|Corbin Burnes
|570,000
|211,111
|Bobby Wahl
|569,500
|210,926
|il-Luis Urias
|568,800
|210,667
|Eric Yardley
|566,700
|209,889
|Devin Williams
|566,300
|209,741
|il-Ray Black
|566,200
|209,704
|J.P. Feyereisen
|563,500
|208,704
