2020 Baseball Salaries

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Starling Marte $11,500,000 $4,259,259 Robbie Ray 9,430,000 3,492,593 Eduardo Escobar 7,166,667 2,759,259 Nick Ahmed 6,375,000 2,597,222 David Peralta 7,000,000 2,592,593 Madison Bumgarner 6,000,000 2,222,222 Kole Calhoun 6,000,000 2,222,222 Jake Lamb 5,515,000 2,042,593 Ketel Marte 4,400,000 1,881,481 Archie Bradley 4,100,000 1,518,519 Andrew Chafin 3,045,000 1,127,778 Merrill Kelly 3,000,000 1,111,111 Junior Guerra 2,550,000 975,926 Hector Rondon 2,500,000 925,926 Stephen Vogt 2,500,000 925,926 Jon Jay 1,500,000 555,556 Luke Weaver 597,000 221,111 Christian Walker 589,500 218,333 il-Silvino Bracho 584,100 216,333 Carson Kelly 581,700 215,444 Yoan Lopez 578,100 214,111 Stefan Crichton 577,500 213,889 Taylor Clarke 575,000 212,963 Zac Gallen 575,000 212,963 Alex Young 575,000 212,963 Tim Locastro 574,400 212,741 Ildemaro Vargas 572,600 212,074 Josh Rojas 568,800 210,667 Kevin Ginkel 568,600 210,593 Kevin Cron 566,100 209,667 il-Corbin Martin 565,700 209,519 Taylor Widener 563,500 208,704 ——— ATLANTA BRAVES Freddie Freeman $22,359,375 $8,507,523 il-Cole Hamels 18,000,000 6,666,667 Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000 6,666,667 Mark Melancon 14,000,000 5,185,185 il-Will Smith 13,000,000 4,814,815 Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000 2,962,963 Ender Inciarte 7,700,000 3,292,593 Chris Martin 7,000,000 2,592,593 Mike Foltynewicz 6,425,000 2,379,630 Shane Greene 6,250,000 2,314,815 Tyler Flowers 4,000,000 1,481,481 Adam Duvall 3,250,000 1,203,704 Dansby Swanson 3,150,000 1,166,667 Darren O’Day 2,250,000 833,333 Luke Jackson 1,825,000 675,926 Johan Camargo 1,700,000 629,630 Ronald Acuna Jr. 1,000,000 370,370 Ozzie Albies 1,000,000 370,370 Yonder Alonso 1,000,000 370,370 Jhoulys Chacin 1,000,000 370,370 Charlie Culberson 1,000,000 370,370 Adeiny Hechavarria 1,000,000 370,370 Josh Tomlin 1,000,000 370,370 Grant Dayton 655,000 242,593 Sean Newcomb 593,500 219,815 Max Fried 583,500 216,111 A.J. Minter 583,500 216,111 Mike Soroka 583,500 216,111 Touki Toussaint 573,500 212,407 il-Jeremy Walker 573,500 212,407 il-Jacob Webb 573,500 212,407 Kyle Wright 573,500 212,407 Austin Riley 568,500 210,556 Tyler Matzek 563,500 208,704 il-Philip Pfeifer 563,500 208,704 ——— CHICAGO CUBS Jon Lester $20,000,000 $10,555,556 Yu Darvish 22,000,000 8,148,148 Jason Heyward 21,000,000 7,777,778 Kris Bryant 18,600,000 6,888,889 Anthony Rizzo 16,500,000 6,111,111 Craig Kimbrel 16,000,000 5,925,926 Tyler Chatwood 13,000,000 4,814,815 Kyle Hendricks 12,000,000 4,444,444 il-Jose Quintana 11,500,000 4,259,259 Javier Baez 10,000,000 3,703,704 Kyle Schwarber 7,010,000 2,596,296 Willson Contreras 4,500,000 1,666,667 il-Daniel Descalso 2,500,000 925,926 Albert Almora Jr. 1,575,000 583,333 Josh Phegley 1,350,000 500,000 Jason Kipnis 1,000,000 370,370 Steven Souza Jr. 1,000,000 370,370 Kyle Ryan 975,000 361,111 David Bote 960,000 361,852 Rex Brothers 900,000 333,333 Jeremy Jeffress 850,000 314,815 Danny Winkler 750,000 277,778 Ian Happ 624,000 231,111 Victor Caratini 592,000 219,259 Casey Sadler 577,500 213,889 Rowan Wick 571,500 211,667 Brad Wieck 571,500 211,667 Alec Mills 569,500 210,926 Dillon Maples 568,500 210,556 James Norwood 566,000 209,630 Nico Hoerner 565,000 209,259 Duane Underwood Jr. 565,000 209,259 ——— CINCINNATI REDS Joey Votto $25,000,000 $9,259,259 Trevor Bauer 17,500,000 6,481,481 Nick Castellanos 16,000,000 5,925,926 Mike Moustakas 12,000,000 4,444,444 Sonny Gray 10,825,000 4,087,963 Raisel Iglesias 9,714,286 4,047,619 Eugenio Suarez 9,535,714 3,711,640 Shogo Akiyama 6,000,000 2,222,222 Wade Miley 6,000,000 2,222,222 Anthony DeSclafani 5,975,000 2,212,963 Freddy Galvis 5,500,000 2,037,037 Tucker Barnhart 3,937,500 1,733,796 Michael Lorenzen 3,725,000 1,379,630 Pedro Strop 1,825,000 675,926 Nate Jones 1,500,000 555,556 Curt Casali 1,462,500 541,667 Travis Jankowski 1,050,000 388,889 Brooks Raley 1,000,000 370,370 Luis Castillo 663,500 245,741 Tyler Mahle 609,793 225,849 Jesse Winker 605,000 224,074 Amir Garrett 595,000 220,370 Robert Stephenson 592,000 219,259 Luke Sims 577,500 213,889 Phillip Ervin 573,500 212,407 Cody Reed 573,500 212,407 Kyle Farmer 571,000 211,481 Nick Senzel 570,000 211,111 Josh VanMeter 568,500 210,556 ——— COLORADO ROCKIES Nolan Arenado $35,000,000 $12,962,963 Charlie Blackmon 21,000,000 7,777,778 Wade Davis 17,000,000 6,296,296 Trevor Story 9,000,000 3,962,963 Daniel Murphy 8,000,000 2,962,963 Jon Gray 5,600,000 2,074,074 German Marquez 4,800,000 1,966,667 Kyle Freeland 2,875,000 1,064,815 David Dahl 2,475,000 916,667 il-Scott Oberg 2,000,000 740,741 Tony Wolters 1,900,000 703,704 Chi Chi Gonzalez 1,750,000 648,148 Elias Diaz 1,100,000 407,407 Carlos Estevez 1,080,000 400,000 Daniel Bard 1,000,000 370,370 Drew Butera 1,000,000 370,370 Chris Owings 1,000,000 370,370 James Pazos 575,000 212,963 Jairo Diaz 573,500 212,407 Ryan McMahon 573,500 212,407 Antonio Senzatela 573,500 212,407 Raimel Tapia 573,500 212,407 Garrett Hampson 568,500 210,556 Jeff Hoffman 568,500 210,556 Tyler Kinley 568,500 210,556 Yency Almonte 565,500 209,444 Phillip Diehl 565,500 209,444 Josh Fuentes 565,500 209,444 Sam Hilliard 565,500 209,444 il-Peter Lambert 565,500 209,444 Matt Kemp 565,000 209,259 Ashton Goudeau 563,500 208,704 ——— LOS ANGELES DODGERS Clayton Kershaw $31,000,000 $16,308,642 Mookie Betts 27,000,000 10,000,000 Justin Turner 20,000,000 8,037,037 Kenley Jansen 18,000,000 6,666,667 A.J. Pollock 15,000,000 7,444,444 Cody Bellinger 11,500,000 4,259,259 Blake Treinen 10,000,000 3,703,704 Joe Kelly 8,833,333 3,481,481 Joc Pederson 7,750,000 2,870,370 Corey Seager 7,600,000 2,814,815 Enrique Hernandez 5,900,000 2,185,185 Chris Taylor 5,600,000 2,074,074 Pedro Baez 4,000,000 1,481,481 Alex Wood 4,000,000 1,481,481 Max Muncy 2,500,000 1,870,370 Ross Stripling 2,100,000 1,722,222 Austin Barnes 1,100,000 407,407 Julio Urias 1,000,000 370,370 Scott Alexander 875,000 324,074 il-Jimmy Nelson 750,000 277,778 Terrance Gore 650,000 240,741 Walker Buehler 603,500 223,519 Dylan Floro 593,500 219,815 Caleb Ferguson 583,500 216,111 Adam Kolarek 583,500 216,111 Matt Beaty 573,500 212,407 Dennis Santana 573,500 212,407 Will Smith 573,500 212,407 Brusdar Graterol 566,000 209,630 Edwin Rios 566,000 209,630 Jake McGee 563,500 208,704 ——— MIAMI MARLINS Corey Dickerson $8,000,000 $3,592,593 Jonathan Villar 8,200,000 3,037,037 Miguel Rojas 4,750,000 1,759,259 Jose Urena 3,750,000 1,388,889 Brandon Kintzler 3,000,000 1,111,111 Jesus Aguilar 2,575,000 953,704 Francisco Cervelli 2,000,000 740,741 Adam Conley 1,525,000 564,815 il-Matt Joyce 1,500,000 555,556 Yimi Garcia 1,100,000 407,407 Brad Boxberger 1,000,000 370,370 Sandy Alcantara 620,000 229,630 Brian Anderson 615,000 227,778 Ryne Stanek 604,200 223,778 Jorge Alfaro 595,000 220,370 Jon Berti 595,000 220,370 Caleb Smith 586,500 217,222 il-Lewis Brinson 580,000 214,815 Garrett Cooper 580,000 214,815 Harold Ramirez 580,000 214,815 il-Drew Steckenrider 577,000 213,704 Pablo Lopez 575,000 212,963 Elieser Hernandez 571,500 211,667 Jeff Brigham 563,500 208,704 Isan Diaz 563,500 208,704 Robert Dugger 563,500 208,704 Jordan Holloway 563,500 208,704 Nick Neidert 563,500 208,704 Sterling Sharp 563,500 208,704 Magneuris Sierra 563,500 208,704 Stephen Tarpley 563,500 208,704 Alex Vesia 563,500 208,704 Chad Wallach 563,500 208,704 ——— MILWAUKEE BREWERS Ryan Braun $16,094,855 $6,660,646 Lorenzo Cain 15,801,121 5,852,267 Christian Yelich 12,500,000 4,629,630 Avisail Garcia 7,250,000 2,842,593 Corey Knebel 5,125,000 1,898,148 il-Brett Anderson 5,000,000 1,851,852 Josh Hader 4,100,000 1,518,519 Justin Smoak 4,000,000 1,481,481 Eric Sogard 4,000,000 1,481,481 Josh Lindblom 3,041,667 1,310,185 Omar Narvaez 2,725,000 1,009,259 Brock Holt 2,500,000 925,926 Orlando Arcia 2,200,000 814,815 Manny Pina 1,850,000 685,185 Alex Claudio 1,750,000 648,148 Ben Gamel 1,400,000 518,519 David Phelps 1,250,000 462,963 Justin Grimm 1,000,000 370,370 Jedd Gyorko 1,000,000 370,370 Logan Morrison 1,000,000 370,370 Brent Suter 950,000 383,333 Mike Morin 850,000 314,815 Freddy Peralta 810,160 447,997 Brandon Woodruff 633,100 234,481 il-Eric Lauer 582,300 215,667 Keston Hiura 582,100 215,593 Adrian Houser 581,600 215,407 Corbin Burnes 570,000 211,111 Bobby Wahl 569,500 210,926 il-Luis Urias 568,800 210,667 Eric Yardley 566,700 209,889 Devin Williams 566,300 209,741 il-Ray Black 566,200 209,704 J.P. Feyereisen 563,500 208,704

