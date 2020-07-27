White Sox, Indians postponed by rain, will play doubleheader

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday’s series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday’s series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain.

The teams will make up the game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m.

A severe storm pushed through Northeast Ohio and forced both teams indoors for batting practice at Progressive Field before the game was called about 75 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Cleveland’s Aaron Civale will start Tuesday’s first game against Chicago’s Dylan Cease. Adam Plutko will start the second game for the Indians against Carlos Rodón.

Before Monday’s game was postponed, the White Sox announced manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests. Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and the team had him taken to a hospital.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the team until the White Sox learn more about the 58-year-old Renteria’s condition. Renteria is in his fourth season with the club.

