CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Types of COVID-19 | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » MLB News » White Sox, Indians postponed…

White Sox, Indians postponed by rain, will play doubleheader

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Monday’s series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain.

The teams will make up the game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m.

A severe storm pushed through Northeast Ohio and forced both teams indoors for batting practice at Progressive Field before the game was called about 75 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Cleveland’s Aaron Civale will start Tuesday’s first game against Chicago’s Dylan Cease. Adam Plutko will start the second game for the Indians against Carlos Rodón.

Before Monday’s game was postponed, the White Sox announced manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests. Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and the team had him taken to a hospital.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the team until the White Sox learn more about the 58-year-old Renteria’s condition. Renteria is in his fourth season with the club.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up