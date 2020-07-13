CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Home » MLB News » Tigers give veteran RHP…

Tigers give veteran RHP Zack Godley unconditional release

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says the move was made Monday to give the 30-year-old Godley a chance to sign with another team.

Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.

He signed a minor league contract and had been in Detroit’s player pool for workouts this month at Comerica Park.

Godley won 15 games in 32 starts for Arizona in 2018, but made just nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. Toronto claimed Godley off waivers in August, and he made six relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up