Renfroe homers twice, Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 9:57 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Reliever Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.

Renfroe got his 11th career multihomer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta’s 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.

