Reds put Moustakas on IL, Senzel also scratched from lineup

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers.

The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.

Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.

“If there’s any doubt, you’ve got to stay home,” Bell said.

There was no immediate explanation for why Senzel was scratched about an hour before the scheduled start of the game.

