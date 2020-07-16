Mets 2B Cano back after dealing with personal issues

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back with the team after missing a couple…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back with the team after missing a couple days because of personal issues.

The 37-year-old Canó said he wants to keep the reasons for his absence to himself. He is hoping to be ready for opening day when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves on July 24.

“I went home and I spent the time in the Dominican (Republic) with my family,” Canó said. “I don’t know if you guys know; I do have my own field there where I trained every day and I had the chance to work there with my dad and be able to get my work in and stay in shape.”

Cano is headed into his second year with the Mets after he was acquired in the December 2018 trade that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle. He hit .256 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in 107 games last season.

