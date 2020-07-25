Hosmer drives in 6 to lead Padres over MadBum, Arizona 7-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit three-run doubles in consecutive innings to ruin Madison Bumgarner’s Arizona Diamondbacks debut and…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit three-run doubles in consecutive innings to ruin Madison Bumgarner’s Arizona Diamondbacks debut and give the San Diego Padres a 7-2 victory Friday night in Jayce Tingler’s first game as manager.

The six RBIs tied Hosmer’s career high and backed 24-year-old right-hander Chris Paddack (1-0), who threw six scoreless innings in his first opening day start.

Hosmer doubled off Bumgarner in the sixth and Kevin Ginkel in the seventh, both with two outs.

The 30-year-old Bumgarner (0-1) allowed only two hits before struggling in the sixth. He gave up a one-out, opposite-field double to Fernando Tatis Jr. and consecutive two-out walks to Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar. Hosmer cleared the bases on an 0-2 double into the right-center gap to chase Bumgarner.

Bumgarner allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and three walks. He lost in San Diego for the second opening day in a row. He took a 2-0 defeat last year with the Giants.

MadBum made his Diamondbacks debut after leaving San Francisco, where he spent a decade and helped the Giants win three World Series. He signed an $85 million, five-year contract in December.

San Diego scored four runs in the seventh. Trent Grisham singled for his first hit with San Diego, and scored on Pham’s first hit and RBI with the Padres. Hosmer doubled to left two batters later.

Paddack, coming off a strong rookie season, held the Diamondbacks to four hits while striking out four and walking one. Only one Arizona baserunner made it to third base against the tall Texan.

Arizona’s Kole Calhoun homered off Emilio Pagán in the seventh.

Tingler was hired in the offseason after Andy Green was fired with eight games to go in 2019.

The Padres are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. They haven’t had a winning season since 2010.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray is set to start Saturday night. He set career highs with 235 strikeouts and 33 starts last year, going 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet made 14 starts last year, going 3-5 with a 4.07 ERA as he came back from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2018 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.